Fiorentina Snap Up Tottenham Hotspur Target On Five-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have completed the signing of striker Giovanni Simeone, who had been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.



The Argentine hitman has made the move to Fiorentina from fellow Serie A side Genoa, signing a contract running for the next five seasons.











Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, caught the eye with his performances for Genoa last season.



He made 36 appearances for the Rossoblu and scored an impressive 13 goals in the process.



The striker had been linked in recent weeks with Premier League side Tottenham, but Fiorentina have moved quickly to get their man.