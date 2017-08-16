I Am Counting On Him – Barcelona Coach On Chelsea And Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has insisted that he is counting on Manchester United and Chelsea target Sergi Roberto this season, but has indicated that he won’t be a certain starter.



The 25-year-old midfielder’s future at Barcelona has come under the scanner in recent weeks and rumours of his departure have been in overdrive since the Catalan giants confirmed the signing of Paulinho.











There are suggestions that the midfielder feels the signature of the Brazilian will limit his opportunities at the club next season and he is seriously considering his future at the Nou Camp.



Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus are prepared to pay his €40m release clause to snare him away from Barcelona, but Valverde stressed that Roberto remains part of his plans going forward.





However, he refused to guarantee that the player will be a certain starter in his Barcelona team next season.

Asked if Roberto has a future under him, Valverde was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “Of course yes, I am absolutely counting on him.”



When probed whether the midfielder will be a starter, he said: “Yes, in some games he will be a major player and in some games no, but he remains an important player.”



Roberto has a contract until 2019 with Barcelona and the club are prepared to offer him a new deal.

