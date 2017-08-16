XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/08/2017 - 11:32 BST

I Will Be Busy Shipping Out Players – Arsene Wenger On Transfer Business

 




Arsene Wenger has indicated that Arsenal will be busier shipping players out in the final weeks of the transfer window than looking to bring in fresh faces.

There are questions marks over the future of number of Arsenal stars going into the final stretch of the summer transfer window and the club are expecting to ship out several players.




While Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all continue at the club despite being on their final year of their contracts, the Frenchman is expecting to sort out the futures of wantaway stars such as Lucas Perez, Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson.

And the Arsenal boss indicated that he will be busier shipping out players in the final couple of weeks of the window than buying new faces.
 


Asked if he will be busy in the rest of the window, Wenger said in a press conference: “Getting players out keeps you as busy as getting players in.  

“I think I will be busy, yes.”

Arsenal fans are still demanding more incomings this summer as many feel they still need cover in central midfield and defence.

It remains to be seen if Wenger will dip into the market.
 