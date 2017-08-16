I’m Proud – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Destruction of Astana

Follow @insidefutbol





Brendan Rodgers says he is proud of his Celtic side after they demolished FC Astana 5-0 at Celtic Park in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie.



A tight contest had been predicted at the beginning of the night, but Celtic made a mockery of suggestions the Kazakh outfit might make life tough in their bid to reach the group stage.











Celtic went ahead in the 32nd minute after a run and chip from Tom Rogic was deflected into the Astana net by Evgeni Postnikov.



Scott Sinclair then put Celtic in the driving seat by scoring in the 42nd minute as the Bhoys went in 2-0 up at the break.



He then added a second on the hour mark before James Forrest got on the scoresheet with eleven minutes left.