It Would Be Blow – Ajax Star Pulls No Punches On Importance of Tottenham Hotspur Target

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has conceded that losing Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez would be a big blow for the team.



Sanchez’s future at Ajax has been under the scanner since last week after it emerged that Tottenham have made a move to take him to the Premier League in the final few weeks of the transfer window.











Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the young Colombian defender, but Tottenham have been the early movers in the saga and have sent a delegation to the Netherlands to agree a fee with Ajax.



De Ligt admits Sanchez has been a vital player for the team and will be a huge loss for Ajax if he eventually leaves this summer, but feels the club will move on.





Asked about Sanchez’s future, the young defender was quoted as saying by Voetbal Primeur: “He’s an important player, which we saw that last year and if he leaves us it will be a big loss.

“It’s just the way the football world is and we have to deal with it.”



Ajax are demanding a fee worth €50m for Sanchez, but Tottenham have only offered €40m thus far.

