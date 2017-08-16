Liverpool Stand To Lose If Transfer Window Shuts Down Early – League One Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has pointed out that even top clubs such as Liverpool could suffer if the transfer window is shut before the start of the Premier League season.



Premier League managers have complained about the transfer window remaining open even after the season starts and have stressed it affects their plans going forward.











Premier League clubs are expected to discuss shutting down the window before the start of the new season next summer and MacAnthony has already been clear about his reservations about the proposal.



The Peterborough owner mentioned Liverpool as an example to demonstrate that even top clubs struggle to get their targets and an early shut down of the window could even jeopardise their seasons.





He stressed that he is all for smart business, but feels sometimes patience is also a virtue in the transfer business and it benefits the clubs, the players and the fans.

MacAnthony wrote on Facebook: “Funny thing is that; Liverpool, if window closed prior to season starting in Premier League, are under cooked anyhow after a poor transfer window in June/July and missing out on their targets who we all know who they were.



“They are now in Champions League, have injuries to 4 key players and have effectively only brought in 3 new players to a squad that creaked last season when January came.



“So this new proposed transfer rule isn't something that would benefit them and way they take so much time trying to land a player.



"All top clubs lose players nowadays, it's fact of life and losing one player shouldn't stop a club winning the league, qualifying for Champions League or winning cups if they are run in right way and if they have an effective plan B.



“I am all about urgency, moving quickly, recruiting players early in the transfer window, however at times patience is the best form of urgency also and less mistakes get made, clubs/fans don't suffer and players get moves/to play the wonderful game.



“So let’s not overcomplicate things and for now keep the window the way it is.”



Watford are expected to oppose any move to shut down the transfer window early next summer, while several other Premier League clubs may have reservations.

