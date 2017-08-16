Manchester United Target’s Agent To Discuss New Contract For Client

Follow @insidefutbol





Ivan Perisic’s agent is expected to discuss a contract extension for his client with Inter Milan today as chances of the Croatian joining Manchester United this summer continue to dwindle.



Jose Mourinho identified the 28-yeard-old winger as a top target for the transfer window, but Manchester United were left frustrated by Inter during negotiations between two clubs.











Inter continued to knock back bids from the Red Devils as they held on to their high asking price for the winger, who has been keen to join the English giants this summer.



Despite thrashing out personal terms with the player earlier in the transfer window, negotiations between the two clubs have stalled in recent weeks.





Inter have been keen to offer him a new deal to end all speculation over his future and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, his agent could discuss fresh terms for Perisic with the Nerazzurri today.

Fali Ramadani, the Croatian’s agent, is expected to arrive in Milan today to conduct other transfer business, but Perisic’s contract extension talks with Inter are also expected to be on his agenda.



However, things could still change if Manchester United decide to meet Inter’s €55m asking price for Perisic, but for the moment the Red Devils look unlikely to pay that amount.

