XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 16:00 BST

Out-of-favour Arsenal Star Attracting Ligue 1 Interest

 




Out-of-favour Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has emerged as a target for Marseille going into the final weeks of the transfer window.

The 32-year-old defender has not been part of Arsene Wenger’s plans for some time and the Arsenal boss has revealed that he will be busy shipping out players in the final stretch of the transfer window.




The Frenchman has been available in the market for all summer but with only two weeks left in the window, he is yet to find takers. Now a move back to France has been mooted.

According to French magazine France Football, Marseille are considering making a move for the Arsenal defender as they look to beef up their squad at the end of the window.
 


The Ligue 1 club are looking for cover in the right-back area and Debuchy has emerged as a probable target for Rudi Garcia, who worked with him at Lille.  

Debuchy still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal but he is looking to reach a settlement with the club in order to leave the Emirates on a free transfer this summer.

The defender joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in 2014, but major injuries never allowed his career in north London to flourish and he has only made 23 appearances for the Gunners.
 