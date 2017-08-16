Out-of-favour Arsenal Star Attracting Ligue 1 Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy has emerged as a target for Marseille going into the final weeks of the transfer window.



The 32-year-old defender has not been part of Arsene Wenger’s plans for some time and the Arsenal boss has revealed that he will be busy shipping out players in the final stretch of the transfer window.











The Frenchman has been available in the market for all summer but with only two weeks left in the window, he is yet to find takers. Now a move back to France has been mooted.



According to French magazine France Football, Marseille are considering making a move for the Arsenal defender as they look to beef up their squad at the end of the window.





The Ligue 1 club are looking for cover in the right-back area and Debuchy has emerged as a probable target for Rudi Garcia, who worked with him at Lille.

Debuchy still has two years left on his contract with Arsenal but he is looking to reach a settlement with the club in order to leave the Emirates on a free transfer this summer.



The defender joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in 2014, but major injuries never allowed his career in north London to flourish and he has only made 23 appearances for the Gunners.

