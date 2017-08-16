XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 11:18 BST

Philippe Coutinho Determined Not To Play For Liverpool Again Regardless of World Cup Year

 




Philippe Coutinho has warned Liverpool that he is prepared to risk his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and never play for the Reds again to force his way to Barcelona.

The Brazilian slapped in a transfer request last week after Liverpool made their position on not selling him to Barcelona this summer public and the relationship between the club and the player has not improved since then.




The relationship between Jurgen Klopp and Coutinho has soured over the summer as the player feels the Liverpool manager is trying to stop his dream move to Barcelona from happening.

Coutinho has been absent from Liverpool’s games, officially due to a back injury, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player has now taken a more hardline stance to get his way this month.
 


The 25-year-old has warned Liverpool that he won’t ever wear their shirt again and is prepared to risk his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad to force his way out of the club.  

The Brazilian is prepared to sit in the stands all season at Liverpool if they don’t grant him his wish to join the Catalan giants this month.

With a little over two weeks left in the window, the Brazilian is aware that time is not on his side and he is ready to get to any lengths to get his dream move to Barcelona.

Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Barcelona for Coutinho but with the player prepared to take a more aggressive position, it remains to be seen whether they will bite the bullet and sell him this summer.
 