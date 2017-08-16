Philippe Coutinho Determined Not To Play For Liverpool Again Regardless of World Cup Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho has warned Liverpool that he is prepared to risk his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad and never play for the Reds again to force his way to Barcelona.



The Brazilian slapped in a transfer request last week after Liverpool made their position on not selling him to Barcelona this summer public and the relationship between the club and the player has not improved since then.











The relationship between Jurgen Klopp and Coutinho has soured over the summer as the player feels the Liverpool manager is trying to stop his dream move to Barcelona from happening.



Coutinho has been absent from Liverpool’s games, officially due to a back injury, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the player has now taken a more hardline stance to get his way this month.





The 25-year-old has warned Liverpool that he won’t ever wear their shirt again and is prepared to risk his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad to force his way out of the club.

The Brazilian is prepared to sit in the stands all season at Liverpool if they don’t grant him his wish to join the Catalan giants this month.



With a little over two weeks left in the window, the Brazilian is aware that time is not on his side and he is ready to get to any lengths to get his dream move to Barcelona.



Liverpool have already rejected two bids from Barcelona for Coutinho but with the player prepared to take a more aggressive position, it remains to be seen whether they will bite the bullet and sell him this summer.

