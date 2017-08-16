Premier League Clubs Won’t Touch Stuart Armstrong On Current Form – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has warned Stuart Armstrong that none of the Premier League clubs would be interested in signing him this summer.



Armstrong’s future at Celtic has come under the scanner as he has so far refused to sign a contract with the Scottish champions despite the club’s willingness to have him tied down to a new deal.











Brendan Rodgers has blamed the player’s agent for the way talks between the club and the player have stalled and Sutton also feels Armstrong needs to sort out the issue with his representative.



The former Bhoy feels given Armstrong’s current form none of the Premier League clubs would be remotely interested in snaring him away from Celtic this summer.





And he also believes a few good months have gone to the player’s head, which has led to the current impasse.

Asked about the situation with Armstrong, Sutton said on BT Sport: “Was he holding the cards at the end of last season? Yes, but is he holding them now? I think he needs to sort his advisor out.



“His advisor is telling him what to do and perform on the pitch.



"If you are an English Premier League side and you have watched Stuart Armstrong this season, you wouldn’t touch him.



“I think he is got above his station.



"He’s had six good months of football, but I think he has got little too big for his boots.”



Armstrong's current deal with Celtic expires at the end of the season.

