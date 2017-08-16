XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 11:29 BST

Premier League Clubs Won’t Touch Stuart Armstrong On Current Form – Former Celtic Star

 




Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has warned Stuart Armstrong that none of the Premier League clubs would be interested in signing him this summer.

Armstrong’s future at Celtic has come under the scanner as he has so far refused to sign a contract with the Scottish champions despite the club’s willingness to have him tied down to a new deal.




Brendan Rodgers has blamed the player’s agent for the way talks between the club and the player have stalled and Sutton also feels Armstrong needs to sort out the issue with his representative.

The former Bhoy feels given Armstrong’s current form none of the Premier League clubs would be remotely interested in snaring him away from Celtic this summer.
 


And he also believes a few good months have gone to the player’s head, which has led to the current impasse.  

Asked about the situation with Armstrong, Sutton said on BT Sport: “Was he holding the cards at the end of last season? Yes, but is he holding them now? I think he needs to sort his advisor out.

“His advisor is telling him what to do and perform on the pitch.

"If you are an English Premier League side and you have watched Stuart Armstrong this season, you wouldn’t touch him.

“I think he is got above his station.

"He’s had six good months of football, but I think he has got little too big for his boots.”

Armstrong's current deal with Celtic expires at the end of the season.
 