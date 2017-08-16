Southampton and West Brom Linked Andrea Ranocchia Hoping For Premier League Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia, who has been linked with Huddersfield Town, Southampton and West Brom, is holding off on a move to Genoa in the hopes of heading back to the Premier League.



Ranocchia spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.











He could not help the Tigers avoid relegation to the Championship, but made an impression and relished Premier League football.



Inter are ready to offload Ranocchia this summer and Genoa are keen to snap him up.



But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the centre-back is waiting to see if he can get back to the Premier League.