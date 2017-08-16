XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 22:23 BST

Southampton and West Brom Linked Andrea Ranocchia Hoping For Premier League Return

 




Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia, who has been linked with Huddersfield Town, Southampton and West Brom, is holding off on a move to Genoa in the hopes of heading back to the Premier League.

Ranocchia spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.




He could not help the Tigers avoid relegation to the Championship, but made an impression and relished Premier League football.

Inter are ready to offload Ranocchia this summer and Genoa are keen to snap him up.

 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the centre-back is waiting to see if he can get back to the Premier League.

He has been linked with several top flight English sides this summer, but no move to the Premier League has yet to emerge.

Ranocchia, who has a further two years to run on his contract at Inter, made 16 Premier League appearances for Hull and even chipped in with two goals and two assists.
 