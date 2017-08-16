Southampton and West Brom Linked Andrea Ranocchia Hoping For Premier League Return

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia, who has been linked with Huddersfield Town, Southampton and West Brom, is holding off on a move to Genoa in the hopes of heading back to the Premier League.
Ranocchia spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.
He could not help the Tigers avoid relegation to the Championship, but made an impression and relished Premier League football.
Inter are ready to offload Ranocchia this summer and Genoa are keen to snap him up.
But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the centre-back is waiting to see if he can get back to the Premier League.
He has been linked with several top flight English sides this summer, but no move to the Premier League has yet to emerge.
Ranocchia, who has a further two years to run on his contract at Inter, made 16 Premier League appearances for Hull and even chipped in with two goals and two assists.