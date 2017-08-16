XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/08/2017 - 16:42 BST

Sporting Lisbon President Stands Firm As Ball In West Ham’s Court On William Carvalho

 




West Ham have yet to improve on their offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, which falls short of the asking price set by president Bruno de Carvalho.

The Hammers have already agreed personal terms with William and have been hoping to conclude a deal with Sporting Lisbon.




According to Portuguese sports daily Record, the Premier League side are offering an initial fee of €32m with a further €5m performance-related add-ons.

However, Sporting Lisbon are sticking to their demands for an initial €38m, independent of bonus payments.

 


West Ham have yet to improve on their proposal and there is no sign of De Carvalho being flexible on the €38m figure.

The ball is now firmly in West Ham's court as they look to take the Portugal international to the London Stadium this summer.

William has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years.

The midfielder is ready to make the move, but the Hammers must find a figure which gets the green light from Sporting Lisbon, something they have so far failed to do.
 