Sporting Lisbon President Stands Firm As Ball In West Ham’s Court On William Carvalho

West Ham have yet to improve on their offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, which falls short of the asking price set by president Bruno de Carvalho.



The Hammers have already agreed personal terms with William and have been hoping to conclude a deal with Sporting Lisbon.











According to Portuguese sports daily Record, the Premier League side are offering an initial fee of €32m with a further €5m performance-related add-ons.



However, Sporting Lisbon are sticking to their demands for an initial €38m, independent of bonus payments.



West Ham have yet to improve on their proposal and there is no sign of De Carvalho being flexible on the €38m figure .