XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 10:58 BST

Spurs Chairman In Direct Contact With PSG For Manchester United Linked Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been directly in contact with Paris Saint-Germain for full-back Serge Aurier, but any move to the Premier League is still dependent on outstanding legal issues.

The Ivoirian defender has been keen to leave PSG all summer and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the player..




Even Chelsea and Inter Milan are interested in Aurier, but Tottenham are believed to be in pole position to secure his signature after agreeing the terms of a contract with the player.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tottenham chairman Levy has been directly negotiating with PSG as he looks to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this summer.
 


The Tottenham boss wants to add a right-back to his squad after Kyle Walker’s replacement Kieran Trippier suffered an injury and the PSG defender has emerged as a top target.  

It has been claimed that a deal worth €25m is close to being agreed between the two clubs, but the transfer still has a major hurdle to cross before it can see the light of the day.

Aurier has outstanding legal issues, which would not allow him to get a permit to travel to the United Kingdom and a decision on his appeal is expected in the next few days.

Unless he is cleared of the charges, the defender’s possible move to Tottenham won’t go through.
 