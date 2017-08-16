Spurs Chairman In Direct Contact With PSG For Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been directly in contact with Paris Saint-Germain for full-back Serge Aurier, but any move to the Premier League is still dependent on outstanding legal issues.



The Ivoirian defender has been keen to leave PSG all summer and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the player..











Even Chelsea and Inter Milan are interested in Aurier, but Tottenham are believed to be in pole position to secure his signature after agreeing the terms of a contract with the player.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tottenham chairman Levy has been directly negotiating with PSG as he looks to strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this summer.





The Tottenham boss wants to add a right-back to his squad after Kyle Walker’s replacement Kieran Trippier suffered an injury and the PSG defender has emerged as a top target.

It has been claimed that a deal worth €25m is close to being agreed between the two clubs, but the transfer still has a major hurdle to cross before it can see the light of the day.



Aurier has outstanding legal issues, which would not allow him to get a permit to travel to the United Kingdom and a decision on his appeal is expected in the next few days.



Unless he is cleared of the charges, the defender’s possible move to Tottenham won’t go through.

