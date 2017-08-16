This Is Problem Celtic Have In Patrick Roberts Signing – Former Bhoys Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker John Hartson thinks if the Bhoys had been able to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City then they would have done the deal by now.



Bhoys fans were hoping that Roberts could return to Celtic before Tuesday night's 11pm Champions League registration deadline, but no deal happened.











Hartson thinks that Manchester City must be an obstacle in any agreement as he feels if the Citizens were on board then Roberts would already be at Celtic Park.



"My view is that I think Brendan Rodgers would have already got that one in if there was no issue with Man City", Hartson said on BT Sport Facebook Live.



" I think the problem is Manchester City. I don't think it's the player, I don't think it's Brendan", the former Celtic striker added.