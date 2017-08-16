This Is Why Tottenham Wait Until Late In Transfer Windows – League One Club’s Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has shed light on why Tottenham Hotspur make late moves in the transfer market.



Tottenham are yet to add a fresh face to the squad that finished second in the Premier League last season and while they want Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez, negotiations are expected to be tough.











The north London club also recently made a bid for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, but it has been rejected, and they are aiming to do late business.



Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been accused of dragging his feet over negotiations to bring the price of players down, but he eventually paid what Newcastle United wanted for Moussa Sissoko last summer on deadline day.





The Tottenham chairman has received flak for the way he conducts transfer business but Peterborough owner MacAnthony feels Tottenham’s way of working is sensible policy.

He feels Spurs take stock of their academy product throughout pre-season, looking to see who is good enough to make an impact, before taking any decision to add fresh faces to their first team squad.



The Peterborough owner took to Twitter and wrote: “Spurs evaluate their youngsters through pre season before making call for new additions.



“It’s good/sensible policy and good for home grown players.”



Tottenham have also been linked with having an interest in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, while manager Mauricio Pochettino wants a number of signings made before the window closes.

