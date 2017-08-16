Tom Rogic Plays – Celtic Team vs Astana Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs FC Astana

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to FC Astana in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie at Celtic Park.



The Bhoys edged past Rosenborg in the third qualifying round and met Astana in the competition last season, progressing past the Kazakh side 3-2 on aggregate.











Celtic continue to be without defensive pair Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko through injury, while striker Moussa Dembele is also out due to a hamstring niggle. To get the job done, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks Craig Gordon between the sticks, while Nir Bitton and Jozo Simunovic are the central defensive pairing. Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while Tom Rogic, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair support Leigh Griffiths up top.



If the former Liverpool boss needs to make changes off the bench he can turn to Stuart Armstrong, while Callum McGregor is another option.



Celtic Team vs FC Astana



Gordon, Lustig, Bitton, Simunovic, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Armstrong, Benyu, Ajer, McGregor, Ralston, Miller

