06 October 2016

16/08/2017 - 16:55 BST

Urgency As Benfica Must Offload Crystal Palace and Newcastle Target To Bring In Galatasaray Man

 




Benfica are under pressure to find a new home for winger Andre Carrillo, who has been linked with Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Watford.

The Portuguese giants want to sign German forward Sinan Gumus from Turkish side Galatasaray and the player is willing to make the move to the Estadio da Luz.




Gumus has already reportedly told Galatasaray he wants to join Benfica and has attracted the wrath of the club's fans as he searches for the exit door.

According to Portuguese outlet Sapo Desporto, Benfica will only bring in Gumus when they offload Carrillo.

 


Benfica are currently looking for the best place to loan Carrillo as they look to make space for Gumus.

With Gumus desperate for the move, there appears to now be urgency about the situation.

Carrillo has been attracting attention from a host of clubs in the Premier League and Benfica coach Rui Vitoria has already made clear the winger will not be a starter at the Estadio da Luz this season.

With Crystal Palace, Stoke, Huddersfield, Newcastle and Watford all keen, Carrillo does not appear to be short of options as the transfer window enters its business end.
 