XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 16:21 BST

We Need To Do This – Southampton Chairman Ends Chelsea and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk Hopes

 




Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger says that the club will not sell Chelsea and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk this summer due to needing to make a statement.

Van Dijk is keen to quit the Saints and has been linked with Liverpool for much of the summer, while Chelsea have also been mooted as a potential destination for the Netherlands international.




But Southampton want to hold on to the centre-back and Krueger insists that is exactly what the south coast club will do.

The Southampton chairman told the Press Association: "Virgil is not for sale in this window and it's not personal. It's not about him, it's about an overall much, much bigger picture.

 


"It's the principle, path and statement we need to make to get to a new space as a club", Krueger continued.

"We're adamant about carrying this through."

The Southampton chairman's comments would appear to end any chance of Chelsea or Liverpool capturing Van Dijk in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, the club's stance may still be tested with offers as the deadline draws ever closer.

Southampton signed Van Dijk, who has won 12 caps at international level for the Netherlands, from Scottish giants Celtic in 2015, and he has grown into a key man at the club.
 