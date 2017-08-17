XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/08/2017 - 11:22 BST

Ajax and Tottenham Could Call Off Davinson Sanchez Talks As Each Take Hardline Stance

 




Talks over Davinson Sanchez’s transfer between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax could be called off because of each club's hard negotiating positions.

The 21-year-old defender is on the wanted list at Tottenham as the club finally made a concrete move to strengthen a squad that finished second in the league last season.




Ajax have made it public that they are willing to offer a new bumper contract to the defender, but Sanchez has been speaking to Mauricio Pochettino and wants to join Tottenham.

Spurs have also sent a delegation to the Netherlands to agree a fee with Ajax, but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, talks between the two clubs could be called off because of their hard negotiating tactics.
 


Ajax have been demanding a fee of around €50m for Sanchez and are unwilling to lose him for anything less than that figure, but Tottenham are also sticking to their own position and valuation of the Colombian.  

The north Londoners are not keen to pay more than €40m for the young defender and the two clubs have not moved an inch from each other’s valuation of the player over the last couple of days.

A compromise could also be on the cards, but it has been claimed there is a chance the talks could be called off if the two clubs continue to remain inflexible.

Tottenham also have Chelsea and Real Madrid on their rear view mirror in the chase to sign Sanchez from Ajax this summer.
 