Andrea Radrizzani Will Be Left Disappointed This Season, Former Leeds Boss Indicates

Leeds United will not finish in the top six in the Championship this season, former Whites boss Neil Redfearn believes, meaning chairman Andrea Radrizzani will be left disappointed.



The Whites came close to securing a playoff spot last term under Garry Monk, but struggled towards the business end of the campaign and ultimately finished seventh.











There has been much change at Leeds over the summer, with Radrizzani becoming the 100 per cent owner of the club, a new sporting director in Victor Orta appointed and a new head coach in Thomas Christiansen, while a clutch of new signings have also been made.



Radrizzani has been clear that finishing in the top six is the minimum target for Christiansen's men this season.



But Redfearn thinks the Italian will be left disappointed, even though he does not view such a scenario as a disaster .