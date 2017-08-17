Andrea Radrizzani Will Be Left Disappointed This Season, Former Leeds Boss Indicates

Leeds United will not finish in the top six in the Championship this season, former Whites boss Neil Redfearn believes, meaning chairman Andrea Radrizzani will be left disappointed.
The Whites came close to securing a playoff spot last term under Garry Monk, but struggled towards the business end of the campaign and ultimately finished seventh.
There has been much change at Leeds over the summer, with Radrizzani becoming the 100 per cent owner of the club, a new sporting director in Victor Orta appointed and a new head coach in Thomas Christiansen, while a clutch of new signings have also been made.
Radrizzani has been clear that finishing in the top six is the minimum target for Christiansen's men this season.
But Redfearn thinks the Italian will be left disappointed, even though he does not view such a scenario as a disaster.
"I honestly don't think they will get in the playoffs, if I'm honest", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.
"But I think they will learn a lot this season.
"It's all new, a new owner, a new manager, a new director of football, there's a lot of newness, a new way of playing, new players.
"So I think from mid-table upwards to just outside the playoffs, probably tenth or something like that.
"It sounds like a disaster because they just missed out on the playoffs last season, but it isn't", he added.
Leeds have taken five points from their opening three Championship matches so far, with one win in their opening match, followed by two 0-0 draws.