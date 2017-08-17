XRegister
06 October 2016

17/08/2017 - 15:12 BST

Barcelona Deal-Maker Strikes Realistic Note On Philippe Coutinho Situation

 




Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez admits that it will be down to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool whether his side can sign Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Both Dembele and Coutinho want to move to the Camp Nou and each player has been doing his best to make his dream switch come true.




But Barcelona do not have a deal in place with either Dortmund or Liverpool and Fernandez is clear that time will be needed to change that fact, while at the end of the day the final call is down to the player's respective clubs.

"Coutinho and Dembele are two players that we like very much due to their profile and age, and we are negotiating in all respects with their respective clubs, but we need time to be able to reach a favourable conclusion", Fernandez was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.

 


"We would like to progress further and we realise that they want to come, but it is the clubs who will decide if we can get the signings", he added.

The Barcelona deal-maker also stressed the situation is complicated by the fact that neither player has a release clause in his contract.

"It is not easy for anyone.

"They are very good players and they have no clause.

"We have negotiated with several clubs to make signings. There are ways to approach it and talk and we hope to sign them as soon as possible."

Liverpool have consistently insisted they will not sell Coutinho this summer, no matter what Barcelona offer, though Dortmund are willing to deal for a high price, which the Catalans have not yet hit.
 