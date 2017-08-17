Bristol City Closing In On Striker Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City are close to signing a striker on loan with a view to a permanent deal, it has been claimed.



The Robins are keen to reinforce their squad over the remainder of the transfer window and are closing in on adding to their attacking options by bringing in a striker.











The name of the player is question has not been confirmed officially, but former Bristol Post journalist Andy Stockhausen claims the transfer is close to happening and the player in question could be Fulham's Cauley Woodrow.



Bristol City played out a 2-2 draw away at Griffin Park against Brentford earlier this week, with Bobby Reid netting a 98th minute leveller for the Robins.



But Robins boss Lee Johnson has been forced into the market to add to his attacking options following an injury to striker Milan Djuric.