Claim From Italy: Chelsea Make Fresh Bid For Torino Striker

Torino have received a fresh offer from Chelsea for Andrea Belotti but the club are not willing to sell him for any figure less than his €100m release clause.



Belotti’s future has at Torino has been under the scanner all summer and Chelsea have been one of the clubs who have been regularly linked with a move for the Italy international.











Antonio Conte has been demanding more investment in his squad this summer and despite spending big to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, the Chelsea boss wants to bring in one more striker to the fold.



And Belotti is his top target and according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino have received another big money offer from Chelsea for the 23-year-old striker.





However, the Serie A outfit are expected to reject the offer as they are unwilling to lose Belotti this summer for anything less than the €100m release clause mentioned in his contract.

Torino are keen to convince Belotti to continue at the club this season and will only be forced to sell him if a club decide to match his release clause figure.



Belotti, who netted 28 goals last season for Torino, has already scored twice in the current campaign for the club.

