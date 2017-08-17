XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 16:26 BST

Further Sign Burnley Turning Away From Leeds United’s Chris Wood

 




Burnley are pressing the accelerator on a swoop for FC Lorient's Majeed Waris, in a further sign they have given up on trying to sign Chris Wood from Leeds United.

The Clarets have had two bids for Wood turned down by Leeds, who remain keen to keep the Kiwi at Elland Road.




Now Burnley are stepping up their pursuit of striker Waris, who is on the books at Lorient.

According to Eurosport France, the Clarets are now pushing to sign Waris to bolster their options going forward.

 


Waris is currently plying his trade with Lorient in France's second tier after he could not help the club avoid relegation last season.

Last term he netted nine times in Ligue 1 for Lorient, but has yet to turn out for the club in the current campaign.

Waris, a Ghana international, has played his football in Sweden, Turkey and Russia, in addition to France.

The striker has a further three years left on his contract with Lorient.
 