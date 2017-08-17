Further Sign Burnley Turning Away From Leeds United’s Chris Wood

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are pressing the accelerator on a swoop for FC Lorient's Majeed Waris, in a further sign they have given up on trying to sign Chris Wood from Leeds United.



The Clarets have had two bids for Wood turned down by Leeds, who remain keen to keep the Kiwi at Elland Road.











Now Burnley are stepping up their pursuit of striker Waris, who is on the books at Lorient.



According to Eurosport France, the Clarets are now pushing to sign Waris to bolster their options going forward.



Waris is currently plying his trade with Lorient in France's second tier after he could not help the club avoid relegation last season .