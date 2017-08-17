XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/08/2017 - 13:55 BST

Hoffenheim Boss Plays Down Talk Tottenham Target Is Joining Dortmund

 




Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has insisted that he is not aware of any impending move for Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Toljan to Borussia Dortmund at the moment.

The full-back, who helped Germany to win the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, has a year left on his contract with Hoffenheim and has been linked with a move away from the club.




Tottenham and Juventus are interested in snaring Toljan away from Hoffenheim, but it seems he could be staying in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund have reportedly agreed a fee worth €5m with Hoffenheim for Toljan and the defender is expected to move to the Westfalenstadion soon.
 


However, Nagelsmann indicated that he is not aware of any such impending transfer for Toljan and insisted that the defender has been training normally with the squad.  

Asked about Toljan’s rumoured move to Dortmund, the 30-year-old Hoffenheim coach was quoted as saying by Welt: “He was supposed to be at 18 clubs this year, so I don’t know anything about an agreement.

“He has been training normally and either way his contract expires at the end of the season.”

The 23-year-old defender came through the ranks at Hoffenheim after joining from Stuttgart and made his senior debut for the club in 2013.
 