I Can’t Say Anything About Philippe Coutinho’s Attitude – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot say what Philippe Coutinho's attitude is like as he has not been dealing with the midfielder, due to him being out with a back problem.



Coutinho has yet to play for Liverpool this season and will again be absent when the Reds take on Crystal Palace this weekend, officially due to his continuing back issue.











Coutinho wants to move to Barcelona and has put in a transfer request in a bid to force through the move; the Spanish giants have so far seen two offers for Coutinho knocked back.



Liverpool have refused to sell and it has been claimed Coutinho is prepared to go on strike as a result, while his relationship with Klopp has headed downhill fast.



Klopp was asked at a press conference about Coutinho's attitude and whether he is unhappy, but the Liverpool boss insists he has seen little of the midfielder due to the back injury .