Inter Back At Table For Talks To Sign Arsenal and Tottenham Wing Target

Inter Milan have reopened talks with Caen to reach an agreement for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Yann Karamoh.



Caen have already rejected two offers from the Nerazzurri for the winger and Inter did put the brakes on negotiations with the Ligue 1 club earlier this month.











The French outfit had an agreement in place to sell Karamoh to Saint-Etienne for €8m but the player rejected the chance to join the Greens in favour of a move to Inter.



Caen’s initial demand from Inter was believed to be around €10m, but it has been claimed that they are now prepared to water down their financial demands to find a solution.





And according to Sky Italia, Inter have reopened conversations with the French club and are working to reach an agreement over a fee with Caen to sign Karamoh this summer.

With only a year left on his deal, Karamoh has been willing to see out his contract with Caen this season and leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.



But it seems Caen are keen to earn a fee from his departure and are showing more willingness to negotiate a price with Inter for Karamoh.



Arsenal and Tottenham have also been interested but the winger has shown a particular affinity towards joining Inter this summer.

