XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 22:15 BST

Inter Start Ball Rolling On Move For Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi

 




Inter have starting the ball rolling on a move to sign defender Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a top class defender to put at coach Luciano Spalletti's disposal and have been assessing a number of options in recent days, including Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala.




Now, according to Sky Italia, Mustafi is on Inter's radar.

Inter were looking at loaning Mangala and Arsenal do not want to loan Mustafi, who they snapped up from Valencia just last summer for around the £35m mark.

 


Despite that fact, the Nerazzurri have still started the ball rolling and have begun to lay the ground for a possible swoop.

It is claimed that Inter are prepared to push for Mustafi to land at the San Siro this summer.

Arsenal's stance over a potential sale is not yet clear.

The Germany international made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last term.
 