Inter Start Ball Rolling On Move For Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi

Inter have starting the ball rolling on a move to sign defender Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal.



The Nerazzurri are looking for a top class defender to put at coach Luciano Spalletti's disposal and have been assessing a number of options in recent days, including Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala.











Now, according to Sky Italia, Mustafi is on Inter's radar.



Inter were looking at loaning Mangala and Arsenal do not want to loan Mustafi, who they snapped up from Valencia just last summer for around the £35m mark.



Despite that fact, the Nerazzurri have still started the ball rolling and have begun to lay the ground for a possible swoop .