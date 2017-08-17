It’s Getting Busy – Slaven Bilic Comments On West Ham’s Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has indicated that he has left the club’s transfer business to the board and the chairman going into the last two weeks of the transfer window.



The Hammers’ season didn’t get off to the best of starts when they were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and the club are looking to strengthen the squad further in the final weeks of the window.











While players such as Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic joined in the summer, they are still in the market for fresh faces with Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho a top target.



West Ham are said to be in talks with the Portuguese giants but a breakthrough has not been reached as they look to agree a fee for the Portugal midfielder.





However, Bilic stressed that he has left all the transfer business to the club’s board and indicated that it is going to be a busy end to the transfer market for West Ham.

The Hammers boss said in a press conference when asked about Carvalho: “I don’t know, we are going to see what happens with ins and outs.



“It’s getting busy and I have left it to the board and the chairman to deal with the ins and outs.”



West Ham will travel to the south coast this weekend to take on Southampton at the St. Mary’s on Saturday.

