06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/08/2017 - 18:41 BST

Juventus CEO Gives Tottenham Hotspur Boost In Keita Balde Chase

 




Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta says his side have bowed out of the race to sign Lazio forward Keita Blade, in news which will be a boost for Tottenham Hotspur.

Keita has just a year left on his contract at Lazio and is a man in demand after scoring 16 goals in Serie A for the Roman club last season.




Juventus have been trying to agree a deal with Lazio president Claudio Lotito, while Tottenham have also been mooted as having an interest in the Senegalese.

But Lazio are not moving in their demands for Keita and Marotta says the Bianconeri have now pulled out of the chase for the forward.

 


The Juventus CEO told Italian news agency ANSA: "We have made an offer to Lotito that we think is fair.

"He is the one in charge of deciding his club's strategies and we have withdrawn", Marotta added.

Lazio left Keita out of their squad for the Italian Super Cup last weekend, which saw the capital outfit edge Juventus out 3-2 to pick up the trophy.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will return to the negotiating table for Keita before the window slams shut, or if Tottenham now try their luck in thrashing out an agreement with Lotito for the Senegalese.
 