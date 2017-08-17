Juventus CEO Gives Tottenham Hotspur Boost In Keita Balde Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta says his side have bowed out of the race to sign Lazio forward Keita Blade, in news which will be a boost for Tottenham Hotspur.



Keita has just a year left on his contract at Lazio and is a man in demand after scoring 16 goals in Serie A for the Roman club last season.











Juventus have been trying to agree a deal with Lazio president Claudio Lotito, while Tottenham have also been mooted as having an interest in the Senegalese.



But Lazio are not moving in their demands for Keita and Marotta says the Bianconeri have now pulled out of the chase for the forward.



The Juventus CEO told Italian news agency ANSA: "We have made an offer to Lotito that we think is fair.