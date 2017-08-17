Manchester City and Manchester United Scouts Due To Watch Europa League Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Manchester City scouts are set to attend Club Brugge’s Europa League playoff clash against AEK Athens tonight.



With only two weeks of the transfer window left, most clubs have their targets set for the summer and are eyeing last minute deals before the window slams shut on 31st August.











But the scouting and recruitment department of the top clubs have continued to do their work with an eye on the future and tonight’s Europa League game at the Jan Breydel Stadium is expecting to attract some of the top scouts of world football.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, scouts from at least three Premier League clubs – namely Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester City – are expected to watch the game between Club Brugge and AEK Athens.





While the players will be focusing on getting their side into the group stage of the Europa League, some of their performances will return to the whiteboard of top recruitment teams in the Premier League.

Though this scouting trip is unlikely to change the clubs’ plans for the rest of the transfer window, it will help them keep tabs on some of the players they have been watching over time.



Manchester United recently brought in former Juventus scouting head Javier Ribalta to join their recruitment team at Old Trafford.

