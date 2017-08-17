XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 11:44 BST

Manchester City and Manchester United Scouts Due To Watch Europa League Clash

 




Manchester United and Manchester City scouts are set to attend Club Brugge’s Europa League playoff clash against AEK Athens tonight.

With only two weeks of the transfer window left, most clubs have their targets set for the summer and are eyeing last minute deals before the window slams shut on 31st August.




But the scouting and recruitment department of the top clubs have continued to do their work with an eye on the future and tonight’s Europa League game at the Jan Breydel Stadium is expecting to attract some of the top scouts of world football.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, scouts from at least three Premier League clubs – namely Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester City – are expected to watch the game between Club Brugge and AEK Athens.
 


While the players will be focusing on getting their side into the group stage of the Europa League, some of their performances will return to the whiteboard of top recruitment teams in the Premier League.  

Though this scouting trip is unlikely to change the clubs’ plans for the rest of the transfer window, it will help them keep tabs on some of the players they have been watching over time.

Manchester United recently brought in former Juventus scouting head Javier Ribalta to join their recruitment team at Old Trafford.
 