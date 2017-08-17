Manchester City Want Replacement In Before Shipping Out Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are prepared to loan out Eliaquim Mangala to Inter Milan this summer, but are keen to sign a replacement before letting the Frenchman go.



Despite being on the bench in Manchester City’s opening game against Brighton last Saturday, Mangala is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans going forward at the Etihad.











With two weeks left in the transfer window, Mangala’s future remains to be sorted out, but Inter have been making progress to take him to the San Siro.



The Nerazzurri have been in talks with Manchester City to sign the Frenchman and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Premier League giants are prepared to loan him out to Inter.





But they are not going to let the Frenchman leave until they get a replacement in as Guardiola is not keen to weaken his squad going into the last two weeks of the window.

The Manchester City manager has talked about signing one more central defender and former Manchester United centre half Jonny Evans is on their radar.



Mangala will be allowed to leave but only after Manchester City get their replacement in, so the transfer saga is expected to drag into the final few days of the window.

