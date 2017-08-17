Manchester United Show Interest In Mexican Star On West Ham’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are showing interest in West Ham United target Raul Jimenez, it has been claimed.



Mexico international striker Jimenez is currently on the books at Portuguese giants Benfica, but the Estadio da Luz club are willing to deal this summer for the right price.











West Ham are keen on Jimenez and have been linked with lining up a move, but the Hammers could face heavyweight opposition from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.



According to Mexican outlet Multimedios, citing Fox Sports, the Red Devils are in the mix for Jimenez and are showing interest in the striker.



Jimenez said earlier this summer that he is remaining calm over his future and focusing on the task at hand with Benfica .