XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 11:49 BST

No Agreement – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reacts To Transfer Rumours

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has insisted that he has not agreed a deal to join any club this summer.

The French midfielder is still expected to leave Tottenham this summer despite starting in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend at St. James’ Park.




Sissoko is not expected to be a starter under Mauricio Pochettino for the rest of the season and he wants to play regular football to be in contention for next year’s World Cup.

The Frenchman had agreed a loan deal to join Trabzonspor earlier this summer before Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked his move to the Turkish outfit.
 


However, Sissoko denied all the speculation surrounding his future and stressed that no agreement is in place with any club.  

The Frenchman wrote on Twitter: “Why are all the flies flying with information?

“No agreement with any club, so keep cool.”

Sissoko is attracting interest from Serie A with Inter, Fiorentina and Torino keen to sign him on a loan deal this summer.
 