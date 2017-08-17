No Agreement – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reacts To Transfer Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has insisted that he has not agreed a deal to join any club this summer.



The French midfielder is still expected to leave Tottenham this summer despite starting in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend at St. James’ Park.











Sissoko is not expected to be a starter under Mauricio Pochettino for the rest of the season and he wants to play regular football to be in contention for next year’s World Cup.



The Frenchman had agreed a loan deal to join Trabzonspor earlier this summer before Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy blocked his move to the Turkish outfit.





However, Sissoko denied all the speculation surrounding his future and stressed that no agreement is in place with any club.

The Frenchman wrote on Twitter: “Why are all the flies flying with information?



“No agreement with any club, so keep cool.”



Sissoko is attracting interest from Serie A with Inter, Fiorentina and Torino keen to sign him on a loan deal this summer.

