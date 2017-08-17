XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 18:47 BST

Nottingham Forest Looking For Cut Price Agreement With Leeds United For Liam Bridcutt

 




Nottingham Forest are looking at whether they can land Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt on a cut price deal, according to the Nottingham Post.

Forest boss Mark Warburton is an admirer of the experienced defensive midfielder and would like to see him added to the ranks at the City Ground.




Warburton is well aware that Bridcutt has just a year left to run on his contract at Elland Road and is looking at whether, given those circumstances, a cut price deal can be struck with Leeds.

Forest have already taken advantage of one dwindling contractual situation this summer when hoovering up winger Barrie McKay from Rangers for just £500,000.

 


Now another bargain deal could be on the cards for Forest, with Bridcutt in their sights.

New Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen has insisted that Bridcutt remains part of his plans at Elland Road, but the Dane is overloaded in terms of central midfielders.

And Christiansen has yet to hand Bridcutt even a minute of playing time in the Championship so far.

Bridcutt has been on Forest's radar in the past and could eventually make the move to the former European champions this summer.
 