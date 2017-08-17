Nottingham Forest Looking For Cut Price Agreement With Leeds United For Liam Bridcutt

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are looking at whether they can land Leeds United midfielder Liam Bridcutt on a cut price deal, according to the Nottingham Post.



Forest boss Mark Warburton is an admirer of the experienced defensive midfielder and would like to see him added to the ranks at the City Ground.











Warburton is well aware that Bridcutt has just a year left to run on his contract at Elland Road and is looking at whether, given those circumstances, a cut price deal can be struck with Leeds.



Forest have already taken advantage of one dwindling contractual situation this summer when hoovering up winger Barrie McKay from Rangers for just £500,000.



Now another bargain deal could be on the cards for Forest, with Bridcutt in their sights.