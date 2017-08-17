XRegister
06 October 2016

17/08/2017 - 13:51 BST

Of Course We Are Looking But I Am Happy With Current Squad – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that the club are looking to bring in players in the final two weeks of the transfer window, but has insisted that he is happy with the squad that he has at his disposal at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk remains a target for Liverpool despite Southampton insisting recently that the Dutch defender is part of their plans going forward this season.




The Reds are unlikely to sign Naby Keita unless RB Leipzig dramatically change their position on not selling the midfielder and Liverpool could still be forced into finding a replacement for Philippe Coutinho if the Brazilian joins Barcelona.

Klopp has indicated that Liverpool are interested in signing players before the window closes on 31st August, but stressed that he is pleased with the squad he has at the moment.
 


The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “The transfer market is difficult worldwide. A few teams are looking and of course we are looking.  

“Of course we think about what we can do but if the transfer window had ended yesterday we already have a team I like.

"The transfer window is a very important time, but it’s also important what we do with the actual team.

“A few things on both sides. Everything leads to the 31st of August.

“It’ll be a busy day, I don’t know if we will be involved.”

Klopp has indicated previously that he won’t be looking to sign players if Liverpool don’t get their top targets.
 