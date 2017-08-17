XRegister
06 October 2016

17/08/2017 - 17:53 BST

Serie A Club’s Officials Flying To England For Talks Over Newcastle United Star

 




Officials from Serie A side Genoa are jetting to England to open talks over signing Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar.

The former Palermo full-back is surplus to requirements at St. James' Park this summer and has been tipped to exit the Premier League club.




Newcastle want Lazaar to find a new club and Genoa may fit the bill for the left-back.

According to the Chronicle, Genoa officials are flying into England and heading to Newcastle as they seek to hold talks over taking Lazaar back to Serie A.

 


The 25-year-old Morocco international played for Palermo before heading to Newcastle last year, clocking up three seasons in Serie A.

As such, Lazaar may welcome the chance to head back to familiar stomping grounds as he seeks to get his career back on track.

The defender has been told to find a new club by Newcastle and has made no impact at St. James' Park since joining on a five-year deal last summer.
 