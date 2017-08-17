Serie A Club’s Officials Flying To England For Talks Over Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Officials from Serie A side Genoa are jetting to England to open talks over signing Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar.



The former Palermo full-back is surplus to requirements at St. James' Park this summer and has been tipped to exit the Premier League club.











Newcastle want Lazaar to find a new club and Genoa may fit the bill for the left-back.



According to the Chronicle, Genoa officials are flying into England and heading to Newcastle as they seek to hold talks over taking Lazaar back to Serie A.



The 25-year-old Morocco international played for Palermo before heading to Newcastle last year, clocking up three seasons in Serie A.