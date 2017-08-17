Signal Something Happening In Saga Around Tottenham Target Davinson Sanchez, Ajax Won’t Comment

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez is nowhere to be seen at Ajax's team hotel ahead of the club's Europa League clash against Rosenborg.



Spurs have been pushing hard to sign Sanchez from the Dutch giants and earlier this week sent a delegation to the Netherlands to do the deal.











The Premier League club have already had an offer of €40m knocked back, while Ajax are claimed to be sticking to a €50m asking price.



However, in a signal something is now happening in the saga, Sanchez is absent from the team hotel.



According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, there is no sign of Sanchez at the Hilton Hotel, while Ajax have been asked for a comment but do not want to make one .