Sporting Lisbon In Signal William Carvalho To West Ham Deal Not Done

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham target William Carvalho is expected to be back in Sporting Lisbon’s squad for their trip to Vitoria Guimaraes this weekend, in a signal any move to the Hammers is far from done and dusted.



The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham and Crystal Palace believed to be interested in securing his signature.











However, West Ham are the ones who have been putting in all the legwork to sign the Portugal midfielder and they have convinced the player about a move to the London Stadium.



The Hammers have also sent a delegation to Portugal to agree a fee with Sporting Lisbon but negotiations with the Portuguese giants have not gone smoothly yet as they look to close out a deal.





Sporting Lisbon have slapped a €40m asking price on the player and are unwilling to offer any discounts to the east London outfit for the moment.

And according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the midfielder is also expected to be in the squad that will face Vitoria this weekend as Sporting Lisbon harden their stance on the player’s future.



More talks are expected to take place between the two clubs in the coming days, but barring something dramatic taking place, William could be seen playing for Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

