XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 11:57 BST

Sporting Lisbon In Signal William Carvalho To West Ham Deal Not Done

 




West Ham target William Carvalho is expected to be back in Sporting Lisbon’s squad for their trip to Vitoria Guimaraes this weekend, in a signal any move to the Hammers is far from done and dusted.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Tottenham and Crystal Palace believed to be interested in securing his signature.




However, West Ham are the ones who have been putting in all the legwork to sign the Portugal midfielder and they have convinced the player about a move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers have also sent a delegation to Portugal to agree a fee with Sporting Lisbon but negotiations with the Portuguese giants have not gone smoothly yet as they look to close out a deal.
 


Sporting Lisbon have slapped a €40m asking price on the player and are unwilling to offer any discounts to the east London outfit for the moment.  

And according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the midfielder is also expected to be in the squad that will face Vitoria this weekend as Sporting Lisbon harden their stance on the player’s future.

More talks are expected to take place between the two clubs in the coming days, but barring something dramatic taking place, William could be seen playing for Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.
 