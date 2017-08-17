Tottenham Hotspur Stick To Stance Over Midfielder Despite Serie A Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan and Fiorentina are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Moussa Sissoko on loan, but Tottenham Hotspur are only interested in selling him this summer.



Sissoko unexpectedly started in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United last Sunday despite his future being under a cloud over the last few months.











However, it changed very little as the Frenchman is not expected to be a regular starter under Mauricio Pochettino this season and Sissoko is aware that he needs to play more football to remain in contention for next year’s France World Cup squad.



Everton and Marseille have been interested in the midfielder and Daniel Levy blocked his loan move to Trabzonspor earlier in the transfer window.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Fiorentina, Inter and Torino have their eyes on Sissoko and are interested in taking him to Italy on a loan deal in the final weeks of the window.

His stock in Serie A remains high and the Frenchman will consider a move to Italy, but Tottenham are not keen to just loan him out to a club this summer.



The north Londoners want a permanent solution for Sissoko and are only interested in sanctioning his departure if it is a straightforward transfer at the moment.



Tottenham paid around €35m to Newcastle for Sissoko last summer and are looking to recoup most of the money by demanding around €30m for him a year later.

