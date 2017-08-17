Tottenham Hotspur Target Claimed To Have Communicated Inter Move Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Cancelo is believed to have Valencia that he wants to join Inter Milan as he edges closer towards moving to the San Siro this summer.



The 23-year-old defender’s future at Valencia has come under the scanner in recent weeks as he has been linked with moves to England and Italy.











The Portuguese has been on Tottenham’s radar as Mauricio Pochettino is keen to strengthen his full-back areas after losing Kyle Walker to Manchester City in the summer.



But he is moving closer towards joining Inter and the Nerazzurri have been in talks with Valencia to agree a fee to sign the defender from the Spanish outfit this month.





Cancelo was at training with Valencia on Thursday, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the defender has told the club that he wants to join Inter before the end of the window.

He is believed to have urged the club to accept Inter’s offer, but is expected to feature for Valencia against Las Palmas on Friday night, which could be his last game for Los Che.



Tottenham remain vigilant, but the defender appears to have his heart set on Inter.

