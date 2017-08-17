Two In For Newcastle – Nottingham Forest Boss Mark Warburton Closing On Additions

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton is confident of having two fresh faces in his group by the time his squad travel to play Newcastle United in the EFL Cup next week.



Warburton is working to strengthen his squad despite Forest making a positive start to the new Championship season and could even have one deal done and dusted before this weekend's league clash with Middlesbrough at the City Ground.











The former Rangers boss knows transfers take time to do, but has cut a confident figure about both deals which are in the works being done for the trip to St. James' Park.



Warburton told BBC Nottingham Sport: "There's a lot going on.



"We are not far away now on a couple, so hopefully get those over the line and when we do we'll let you know", he continued.