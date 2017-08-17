West Ham Tell Newcastle United and Leeds United Linked Robert Snodgrass He Can Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have let Robert Snodgrass, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Leeds United this summer, know he is surplus to requirements at the club, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers have made additions to their squad over the summer transfer window and Snodgrass is no longer in the picture.











The attacker has been informed by West Ham that he can leave the club, either on a permanent deal or on loan.



Snodgrass, 29, only joined West Ham from Hull in the January transfer window earlier this year, costing the Hammers a fee of over £10m and putting pen to paper on a contract until 2020.



But he has struggled to make an impact in the capital and West Ham are now keen to offload him.