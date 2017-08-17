XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 17:10 BST

West Ham Tell Newcastle United and Leeds United Linked Robert Snodgrass He Can Leave

 




West Ham United have let Robert Snodgrass, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Leeds United this summer, know he is surplus to requirements at the club, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Hammers have made additions to their squad over the summer transfer window and Snodgrass is no longer in the picture.




The attacker has been informed by West Ham that he can leave the club, either on a permanent deal or on loan.

Snodgrass, 29, only joined West Ham from Hull in the January transfer window earlier this year, costing the Hammers a fee of over £10m and putting pen to paper on a contract until 2020.

 


But he has struggled to make an impact in the capital and West Ham are now keen to offload him.

Snodgrass has been linked with Leeds this summer, where he plied his trade from 2008 until 2012, when he left for Norwich City.

Rafael Benitez's Newcastle have also been mooted as an option for the Scottish star and a switch to St. James' Park would mean continued Premier League football for Snodgrass.
 