Won’t Play Against West Ham – Southampton Manager On Virgil van Dijk Situation

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that the club’s stance on Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has not changed, but he is not available to play on Saturday against West Ham despite being fit.



Van Dijk has remained a Liverpool target despite the Reds publicly apologising to Southampton for unsettling the player earlier in the summer, while Chelsea have also been linked with a potential bid.











Southampton have made it clear that they won’t be selling the Dutchman this summer and chairman Ralph Krueger insisted earlier this week that the defender remains part of their plans.



The defender has gone on the war path with the club by slapping in a transfer request.





Pellegrino has also been singing from the same hymn-sheet as the rest of the club and insisted that the Southampton hierarchy promised that they won’t be selling their best players.

The Southampton boss said in a press conference: "When I first met the Saints chiefs they said they want to keep the best players at the club.



"Chairman Ralph Krueger and vice-chairman Les Reed were clear.



"To progress as a team and a club we have to keep the best players.



"If we have the fortune to bring in another player then this would be good."



He also insisted that nothing has changed regarding Van Dijk, but admitted that he won’t be available against West Ham despite recovering from an illness.



"The Virgil situation nothing has changed. I have nothing to say.



"He is OK right now [he doesn’t have a virus]. He won't be available to play."

