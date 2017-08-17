XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2017 - 16:56 BST

Won’t Play Against West Ham – Southampton Manager On Virgil van Dijk Situation

 




Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that the club’s stance on Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk has not changed, but he is not available to play on Saturday against West Ham despite being fit.

Van Dijk has remained a Liverpool target despite the Reds publicly apologising to Southampton for unsettling the player earlier in the summer, while Chelsea have also been linked with a potential bid.




Southampton have made it clear that they won’t be selling the Dutchman this summer and chairman Ralph Krueger insisted earlier this week that the defender remains part of their plans.

The defender has gone on the war path with the club by slapping in a transfer request.
 


Pellegrino has also been singing from the same hymn-sheet as the rest of the club and insisted that the Southampton hierarchy promised that they won’t be selling their best players.  

The Southampton boss said in a press conference: "When I first met the Saints chiefs they said they want to keep the best players at the club.

"Chairman Ralph Krueger and vice-chairman Les Reed were clear.

"To progress as a team and a club we have to keep the best players.

"If we have the fortune to bring in another player then this would be good."

He also insisted that nothing has changed regarding Van Dijk, but admitted that he won’t be available against West Ham despite recovering from an illness.

"The Virgil situation nothing has changed. I have nothing to say.

"He is OK right now [he doesn’t have a virus]. He won't be available to play."
 