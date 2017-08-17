Yes, Ross McCormack Would Agree To Leeds United Return – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn is sure that given the opportunity, Ross McCormack would jump at the chance to return to Leeds United.



The Yorkshire giants have been linked with a move to re-sign their former striker, who has fallen out of favour at Aston Villa and has been tipped for the exit door.











McCormack's salary however is thought to be an issue in any deal, with the hitman reportedly taking home £45,000 per week, a whopping £30,000 more than Leeds' highest earner.



Redfearn accepts wages are an obstacle, but feels if there was a chance to return to Leeds then McCormack would take it.



" I think he would yes. I think he'd come back", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire, when asked if McCormack would agree to return to Elland Road.