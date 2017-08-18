Antonio Conte Provides Clue By Not Answering Key Transfer Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has avoided answering whether he regrets allowing some of the players who have departed to leave the club this summer.



Conte has been demanding more signings as he struggles with the depth of his Premier League winning squad, which has been further depleted by suspensions to Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas.











Eden Hazard is yet to fully recover from his ankle injury and the Chelsea manager has indicated that he could reluctantly name new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko in the squad against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday despite the Frenchman’s lack of preparation.



The Chelsea manager has already indicated that selling Nemanja Matic to Manchester United was not his decision and the club have also allowed young players such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club in the summer.





With Chelsea squad struggling for numbers at the moment, Conte refused to get into the quagmire of whether the departures from the club had his consent or not.

Asked if he regrets some of the departures from Chelsea, the Italian said in a press conference: “Next question please.”



There is speculation all is not well behind the scenes at Chelsea with Conte believed to be frustrated by the club’s actions in the transfer market both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

