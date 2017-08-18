XRegister
06 October 2016

18/08/2017 - 11:08 BST

Antonio Conte To Resist Belgium Call Up For Eden Hazard

 




Antonio Conte is not prepared to allow Chelsea star Eden Hazard join the Belgium squad for their upcoming international fixtures.

Hazard is on his way back from an ankle injury and took part in a behind closed door friendly against Queens Park Rangers last Sunday, which also included Chelsea’s new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko.




The winger is still not fit enough to return to the first team squad and is expected to miss Chelsea’s Wembley trip on Sunday to face Tottenham, but a national team call up could be on the cards.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has stated his desire to have Hazard in the squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece towards the end of this month.
 


The medical staff of the national team could check up on the winger’s recovery in the upcoming days before Martinez takes a call to whether include him in the squad.  

But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Conte is expected to resist Belgium’s attempts to have Hazard in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Italian is desperate to have his star man return to the first team squad in the best shape possible and is not keen to see him risk another injury by playing for Belgium during the international break.

The Chelsea manager could battle with Martinez to keep Hazard at the club during the World Cup qualifiers.
 