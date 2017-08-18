Barcelona See Third Bid For Philippe Coutinho Rejected By Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have seen a third bid for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool.



Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool and has slapped in a transfer request in a bid to force the Reds to sell him to Barcelona.











But Liverpool insist Coutinho is not for sale and have now rejected a third bid from the Catalan giants for the Brazilian midfielder.



According to the BBC, Barcelona's offer came in at the £114m mark and has been instantly rejected by Liverpool .



The Reds are unchanged in their stance on Coutinho and insist he will stay at the club beyond the end of the transfer window .