Barcelona See Third Bid For Philippe Coutinho Rejected By Liverpool

Barcelona have seen a third bid for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool.
Coutinho is desperate to leave Liverpool and has slapped in a transfer request in a bid to force the Reds to sell him to Barcelona.
But Liverpool insist Coutinho is not for sale and have now rejected a third bid from the Catalan giants for the Brazilian midfielder.
According to the BBC, Barcelona's offer came in at the £114m mark and has been instantly rejected by Liverpool.
The Reds are unchanged in their stance on Coutinho and insist he will stay at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.
Liverpool are unmoved by Coutinho demanding to leave and reportedly threatening never to pull on the red shirt again.
The Brazil international has not played for Liverpool yet this season, with the club officially saying the situation is due to a back injury.
He has also been ruled out of Liverpool's meeting with Crystal Palace this weekend.