Celtic Star Feels Stuart Armstrong Can Focus On Football Again After Signing Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has expressed his delight at seeing midfielder Stuart Armstrong sign a new contract with the club as he believes that it will allow the player to concentrate solely on the job of producing on the pitch for the Bhoys.



The Hoops managed to tie down the 25-year-old to a new contract on Friday, with the deal running until June 2019.











Gordon, who has seen Armstrong at close quarters on the pitch, insists that it is a great move from the club as the midfielder has played a key role in the team's success so far and can prove to be good goal threat on any given day.



“He was one of our best players last season, so to get him tied down for another two years is brilliant for us", Gordon told his club's official website.





"It tends to take a bit of time to get these sort of things sorted out. He’s done that now and we’re delighted to have him.

“Stuart’s a great player for us and a really good goal threat.



"He’s an important part of the team so it’s great to get him tied down.



”It’s good for him to settle back into things and get back to doing what he does best.



"We’re all delighted that he can now move on and concentrate on the football.”



Since moving to Celtic Park in 2015, Armstrong has managed a total of 112 appearances for the team, scoring 25 goals. He has also helped set up 15 more goals for his team-mates in the process.

