Frank de Boer Looks To Serie A For Crystal Palace Attacking Reinforcement

Napoli striker Leonardo Pavoletti has emerged as an option for Crystal Palace as Frank de Boer looks to add more new faces to his squad in the final weeks of the transfer window.



Christian Benteke remains their number one choice up front, but De Boer wants more options after a poor start to their season when they lost 3-0 at home to newly promoted Huddersfield Town.











And the former Inter coach is looking towards Italy for solutions as he seeks to add more teeth to his Crystal Palace attack before the transfer window slams shut on 31st August.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Palace are considering making a move for Napoli hitman Pavoletti, who joined the Serie A giants from Genoa in January.





He made just ten appearances for Napoli in the second half of last season and failed to hit the back of the net even once in his first six months at the Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli could opt to ship him out in the upcoming days if they receive a good offer and Crystal Palace seem to be interested in taking a gamble on the 28-year-old.



Chievo striker Roberto Inglese and Bologna’s Mattia Destro are also some of the Serie A attackers who are on Crystal Palace’s shortlist of targets at the moment.

